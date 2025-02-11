New Oshkosh store selling work by artists with special needs

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new art shop in Oshkosh is selling artwork to fund a mission: working to create a more inclusive community for adults with special needs.



Lakeside Packaging Plus offers classes, community events, and employment opportunities for adults with special needs.

The nonprofit’s location in Oshkosh recently opened an art shop, selling work made by its clients.

For each piece sold, the artist makes a commission, and Lakeside Packaging Plus is able to fund future art classes.

Inclusive Artistry is a program started at Lakeside Packaging Plus in 2023 to give adults with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to learn and practice art.

Now, the program includes over 60 students and four art teachers between the Neenah and Oshkosh location.

“Some of them are non-verbal, so what better way than with some paint to be able to express your feelings and how you want to show yourself to the world,” Ona Montour, Inclusive Artistry team lead, says.

Montour says the art classes are fun and stress-free while teaching the students real-life skills.

“A sense of accomplishment– they are finishing a piece, and how good that feels to be able to finish something, see a final result, be able to show it off to their peers,” she says. “They're also needing to follow instructions… They are learning some awesome skills in class too.”

The students learn a variety of techniques, from oil and watercolor painting to collage.

The students have been selling their pieces online, but now a storefront in Oshkosh will display the merchandise. Pictures of the artwork are printed on key chains, hats, t-shirts, and coffee mugs.

“We opened the shop because I wanted to celebrate their accomplishments,” Montour says. “They are doing some amazing work, and then to put it on merchandise to share is awesome.”

The artists earn 30% of every piece sold, and they receive a certificate of professional artistry after their first sale.

“Painting is really good for me because it’s more creative,” Nick, one of the artists selling his work, says.

Nick spends the money he makes from his artwork on art supplies.

“I love my art,” he says.

Montour hopes the art shop will expose more of Oshkosh to the work at Lakeside Packaging Plus.

“Some really beautiful art is happening by some really beautiful people,” she says.

The Oshkosh Lakeside Packaging Plus location also hosts community art classes to raise money. The classes are $15, and Montour will lead participants through a canvas painting. The first community art class is on February 11.

More information can be found on the non-profit’s website.

