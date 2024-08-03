'Never an easy decision': Oshkosh GO Transit raises fares

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — People in Oshkosh are seeing many changes to their public transit system, and the first of those changes– an increase in fares– goes into effect this week.



GO Transit is increasing fares for bus rides

Higher fares are meant to pay for increasing operational costs

Some routes are changing and extra stops will be added

For the first time since 2019, GO Transit, the public bus system in Oshkosh, is raising their rates.

“It’s never an easy decision, and obviously it’s a burden on our riders," Steve Tomasik, transit operations manager at GO Transit, says.

Starting Aug. 1, the cost for a one-way bus ticket increased 50 cents to $2 for people 6–59 years old, and the cost increased by 25 cents to $1.00 for senior citizens over 60 years old.

A monthly pass has raised from $30 to $40, but the pass will now include unlimited rides rather than just 20 rides.

There will also be a fare cap each day and every month, so any rides purchased in excess of $4 per day or $40 per month will be free.

Tomasik says the increase in fares is to match the increase in operational costs, including fuel, labor and maintenance.

“It’s a modest increase and we have a huge increase in expenses," he says.

For some Oshkosh bus riders, who did not wish to go on camera, there were mixed feelings about the increase in fares.

Some see the price increase as just another burden of inflation, while others understand why the transit company would need the extra funds.

There will also be new stops and changes in routes to reduce the amount of transfers and expand the area of Oshkosh served by GO Transit.

Tomasik encourages anyone with questions to reach out to the GO Transit office.

“It’s going to be a change for sure," Tomasik says.

GO Transit is hosting Ride Free Day on Aug. 5 to give bus users a chance to see the new routes for free.