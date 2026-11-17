OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Neighbors in Oshkosh say they are on edge after an inmate escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center, and it's not the first time a breakout has happened in the area.

Mario Hernandez walked out of the minimum security facility shortly after 7:00 p.m. Monday night. He was originally convicted of a hit and run with a domestic abuse surcharge.

Authorities are actively looking for Hernandez. Oshkosh police say they deployed both air and ground units to find him.

"Once officers were notified of this and began searching the area, they utilized the canine as well as a drone but were unable to locate him," Kate Mann said.

For residents living across the street, the escape was unsettling.

"There is a correctional center right down there and one of the inmates just up and escaped," Oshkosh neighbor Allison Cahak said.

Asked for her reaction to the news, Cahak said she felt uneasy.

"...you live right next to it and you don't know the intentions - if they're trying to hide, if they want to hide somewhere close, I don't know. It's just a little spooky to think about," Cahak said.

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Inmate escapes Oshkosh correctional center, leaving neighbors uneasy

Another resident, Luke Runge, said he's prepared, but that his prior experience with inmates makes him less concerned.

"Honestly, I walked by there a good amount and I don't know, they seem pretty harmless," Runge said. "I'm on the second floor. I'm pretty safe and I do kickboxing three times a week, so I got nothing to worry about."

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. NBC 26 has previously reported on three other escapes from the same area going back to November 2018.

(Jamie Jo Misevicz, Roemance L. Toney, and Ryan K. Jurgens)

"I remember it was just the last couple of years there was someone from Winnebago that had escaped also, which is literally right across the street, so this is not the first time that's happened," Cahak said.

Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call them at 920-236-5700.

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