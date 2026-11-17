OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility on Monday evening.
According to police, authorities were notified at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2026, that an inmate had escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center, located at 4200 Sherman Road in Oshkosh. Surveillance and facility observations indicate the man walked out of the building earlier that evening at 7:17 p.m. The center is a minimum-security facility operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Suspect Description
Police have identified the individual as Mario A. Hernandez, 39 (DOB: Oct. 17, 1987). Authorities provided the following description:
- Demographics: Hispanic male
- Height & Weight: 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 165 pounds
- Hair & Eyes: Longer brown hair and brown eyes
- Last Seen Wearing: A light gray beanie-style hat, a green zip-up jacket, dark-colored jeans, and dark shoes
Background and Known Ties
Hernandez was serving time following convictions for hit-and-run involving death, intimidation of a victim, and strangulation and suffocation (with a domestic abuse surcharge). Investigators noted that he has known ties to several Wisconsin communities, including Milwaukee, Appleton, and the Village of Hartland.
How to Submit a Tip
Authorities urge anyone who sees Hernandez or has information regarding his whereabouts to come forward:
- Oshkosh Police Department: Call 920-236-5700
- Winnebago County Crime Stoppers (Anonymous Tips): Call 920-231-8477 or submit a tip online via the P3 app