OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility on Monday evening.

According to police, authorities were notified at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2026, that an inmate had escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center, located at 4200 Sherman Road in Oshkosh. Surveillance and facility observations indicate the man walked out of the building earlier that evening at 7:17 p.m. The center is a minimum-security facility operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Suspect Description

Police have identified the individual as Mario A. Hernandez, 39 (DOB: Oct. 17, 1987). Authorities provided the following description:

Demographics: Hispanic male

Hispanic male Height & Weight: 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 165 pounds

5 feet, 10 inches tall; 165 pounds Hair & Eyes: Longer brown hair and brown eyes

Longer brown hair and brown eyes Last Seen Wearing: A light gray beanie-style hat, a green zip-up jacket, dark-colored jeans, and dark shoes

Background and Known Ties

Hernandez was serving time following convictions for hit-and-run involving death, intimidation of a victim, and strangulation and suffocation (with a domestic abuse surcharge). Investigators noted that he has known ties to several Wisconsin communities, including Milwaukee, Appleton, and the Village of Hartland.

How to Submit a Tip

Authorities urge anyone who sees Hernandez or has information regarding his whereabouts to come forward: