Neighbors threaten lawsuit over water damage following city construction

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After weeks of basement flooding and water damage, homeowners on W. Seventh Ave. in Oshkosh told city council on Tuesday they are considering litigation.



Multiple homeowners noticed increased basement flooding and sump pump usage after the city began construction to replace the sewer, storm and water mains on their street.

The city has said increased sump pump usage is a homeowners responsibility, and that the high ground water was present prior to construction.

Five homeowners spoke to city council Tuesday asking for solutions and compensation for loss in property value.



Homeowners at W. Seventh Ave. say they've had recent basement flooding and a spike in sump pump usage.

Those affected say the floods started after the city began construction on their street.

After several complaints to the city engineering and public works departments, the neighbors decided to sign a formal grievance and go before city council.

Five homeowners spoke at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“Our properties are now extremely vulnerable to flooding," one homeowner said.

They asked council to urge the city into a full scale investigation on what is causing the increase in ground water.

"I have been consulting with a lawyer on this case, but I'm hoping that the city will take our grievance seriously and work quickly to fix this issue," one resident said.

City council spoke briefly about the issue after their agenda items. They asked the city to update council on the issue at the next meeting.

“We want to learn about it, we want to know about it, we all want to help," city council member Kris Larson said.

City manager, Mark Rohloff said the city believes the ground water issue is likely a consequence of the area rather than construction. Still, Rohloff said the city is investigating the issue.

Rohloff said that future discussions may be closed to the public.

“The fact that they put lawsuits on the table, we may need to have a closed session with the council as well, not to keep anything from them, but to lay out what the council’s options might be," he says.

