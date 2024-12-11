Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — People on West 10th Avenue say they started Wednesday with police barricades and yellow tape. Despite it all, they say they still feel safe and are thinking of the victims and their families.



An officer-involved death on Tuesday night closed off an entire block of West 10th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Michaela Ruetten lives on the block and says police kept residents informed throughout the day.

Darrell Miller says he saw the barricades on his way to work and knew something was wrong.

“It was so close to home, but I don’t feel like we were ever at risk," Reutten says.

Ruetten has lived in her home on 10th Avenue for a year. She says she woke up Wednesday morning to knocking.

"And then my husband went out, and then it was a detective just kind of giving us a heads up and seeing if we knew anything," she says.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the detective was investigating the death of a person killed by police.

The subject allegedly refused to drop, what DCI says, was a "bladed weapon."

DCI says two victims with stab wounds were also found in the house, and they were brought to a local hospital.

Police kept the area blocked off all day.

"Never a good way to start your morning, seeing a crime scene going on," Darrell Miller says.

Miller says he takes 10th Avenue to work every day.

“As soon as I got up to the first roadblock I knew something bad definitely happened," he says.

Ruetten says she wasn’t worried for her safety.

"Just kind of going on with our day, hoping they get everything that they need to do," she says.

But both neighbors say they are thinking of the victims and their families.

"Sad that that is happening in our neighborhood," Ruetten says.

"The holidays are coming up and who knows what families got affected," Miller says. "It's just unfortunate."

