"Nature be crazy" Oshkosh cleans up after storm winds reach 94 mph

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Strong winds and heavy thunderstorms hit the Oshkosh community Wednesday night, knocking down trees and power lines across the city.



There were many down trees and power lines across Oshkosh Wednesday night.

Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Green Lake County were hit hard by Wednesday's storms.

Oshkosh had recorded wind gusts of up to 94 mph.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Really makes you think like, Mother Nature hates us sometimes," Ashley Lewicki, a resident of Oshkosh said Wednesday after the storms.

Severed sticks and tree limbs, split tree trunks and down power lines were found all over Oshkosh on Wednesday.

It was the aftermath of strong winds and heavy thunderstorms.

"Just the joys of storms," Lewicki said.

WPS and Oshkosh public works crews worked to clear debris from power lines and roads.

There were gusts of winds in Oshkosh that reached up to 94 mph.

Willy Gigstead, a resident of Oshkosh, came back from work to find trees down in his yard.

“Not exactly what I wanted to come home to, but could’ve been worse, could have hit the house, so I'm lucky it didn’t," he said.

Gigstead said he didn't lose power.

WPS was reporting less than 50 outages in Oshkosh by 9 pm.

"This isn’t the worst we’ve ever had, so we’ll take it," Gigstead said. "Nature be crazy man."