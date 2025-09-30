Multi-million dollar Waupaca Rec Center expansion to provide more gym, business space

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An expansion of the Waupaca Rec Center, paid for by state grants, will build more gym space and a new business center for local entrepreneurs.



The rec center expansion is expected to cost around $4.2 million.

The City of Waupaca received a grant for the project from the Flexible Facilities Program.

The expansion will build new sports courts, batting cages, and a full business center.

Pat Dwyer says she plays pickleball at the Waupaca Rec Center almost every day.

“The activity level, it’s intense, but it’s not overwhelming," she says

She's a member of the Waupaca Senior Center, which operates out of the rec center.

Dwyer says pickleball is a popular activity among members.

“You can see today, we have a full three courts," she says. "We always have people waiting to play.”

They won’t be dealing with space issues for much longer, because just outside, construction crews are working on a new expansion.

"Part of that expansion is about 50% of the existing gym added on," Laura Colbert, City of Waupaca parks and rec director, says. “We know that there’s a large need for gym space, and we’re really excited to be able to provide that for our community.”

Colbert says the expansion will add two more pickleball courts, a volleyball and basketball court, and two batting cages.

They'll also add a business center equipped with a lounge, three business suites that are available to rent, two telehealth rooms, and conference rooms.

"So we are going to be an all-generation campus here pretty soon," Colbert says.

The project is expected to cost $4,165,000, which will be fully covered by a grant from Wisconsin's Flexible Facilities Program.

“We were very pleasantly surprised, and we got to work planning right away because it’s a big deal," Colbert says

The project gives Dwyer and her friends more space for pickleball.

“We welcome it," Dwyer says. "And hopefully with the expansion, we’ll be able to include more people.”

More than extra activity space, Julianna Stohs, City of Waupaca community and economic development director, says a new business center will attract businesses to the city.

"We will be able to build a community of entrepreneurship among those entrepreneurs we’re already familiar with, and then new entrepreneurs we haven’t had a chance to meet yet," she says.

Stohs says the business center expansion is a step towards Waupaca’s overall goal of growing the community.

“We hit upon a lot of great points within our community, and we want to highlight that as a key juncture point between the Stevens Point-Wasau metro area and the valley.”

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026. More information can be found on the city's website.