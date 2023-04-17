Mother of man guilty in Oshkosh West stabbing allowed to attend son's sentencing

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Grant Fuhrman, who was found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing of an Oshkosh West school resource officer in 2019, was back in court on Monday.

But the hearing was not about Fuhrman. Instead, it was about his mother.

After the jury's decision to convict Fuhrman two months ago, his mom, Tina Kintoph, had an outburst in court.

"Your honor, that was very uncharacteristic of me, and I'm sorry," Kintoph said.

Prosecutors requested that Judge Daniel Bissett ban Kintoph from the courtroom during Fuhrman's sentencing.

Kintoph then spoke in front of the judge. She said she's always been respectful in the courtroom, but said she couldn't understand how the jury convicted her son.

"I was shocked and dumbfounded," Kintoph said.

Following Fuhrman's verdict, his mom said she left the courtroom, and cried in a restroom.

Kintoph said an officer told her she had to go back into the courtroom, and said when the prosecutor was about to leave, she yelled at the prosecutor.

"I certainly did not try to attack the prosecutor," Kintoph said. "I'm not a violent person. I was just an emotional, devastated mess."

The judge dismissed the State's request, and is allowing Kintoph to attend her son's future hearings.

"I think a suitable, less restrictive alternative is available to allow the mother to be supportive in the proceedings," Bissett said.

Going forward, the judge is requiring Kintoph to sit in the back of the room and that she maintains appropriate behavior.

The judge ordered that if Kintoph has bad behavior again, she will be removed from the courtroom.

"Decorum will be expected at any proceedings before this court," Bissett said.

Fuhrman's sentencing is scheduled for May 1.