Grant Fuhrman found guilty of attempted homicide

OSHKOSH — Jurors found Grant Fuhrman guilty of attempted first degree intentional homicide Friday night, after about four hours of deliberation.

Prosecution and defense had both made their final appeals to the jury earlier in the day, before deliberations began around 3:00 p.m.

Assistant District Attorney Tracy Paider showed video of Fuhrman circling Officer Michael Wissink’s office moments before the attack and compared him to a predator waiting for the right moment to go for the kill.

“The defendant…was a shark,” she said, “circling his prey and when the moment was right to strike, he did.”

Paider said Fuhrman stabbed Wissink “over and over” with a grilling fork before Wissink shot Fuhrman in self-defense. Fuhrman’s defense team, however, said only one wound on the officer’s body matched the two-pronged fork the defendant brought to school that day. Defense attorney Tim Casper argued this demonstrates his client did not intend to kill Wissink, but was attempting “suicide by cop.”

“He gets over to the side and he takes the serving fork and he pokes him in his back left shoulder blade…” said Casper, “…you don’t try to kill someone when you’re trying to commit suicide, because they then can’t kill you…what he’s trying to do is aggravate him enough to get him to shoot him.”

