Miss Wisconsin says goodbye to Oshkosh after 60 years

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Miss Wisconsin Organization announced in a statement Tuesday that the competition would be leaving Oshkosh after 61 years.



The Miss Wisconsin Competition will be moved to the West Performing Arts Center in New Berlin.

The organization says the move was necessary due to the organization's growth.

Oshkosh pageant participants are sad to lose their home town stage, but excited for the future.



Oshkosh hosted the The Miss Wisconsin Competition for 61 years at the Oshkosh West High School Alberta Kimball Auditorium.

In its Tuesday press release, the organization thanked Oshkosh for the decades of partnership.

"We are so fortunate to have had a home for 61 years," the statement from executive director, Brenda Baudo, says. "This decision wasn’t made lightly and was quite difficult. There are countless memories and sentimental moments attached to Oshkosh that we will continue to cherish and carry with us. However, changing locations has been in the back of our minds for some time due to the growth of our organization and the needs presented by that growth."

Baudo says that six locations around the state were considered for the competition, but the West Performing Arts Center in New Berlin was chosen because of its proximity to Milwaukee, its size and modern technology.

“The capacity is the perfect size for our audience needs and bodes well for our live streaming events," Baudo says. "Furthermore, being in close proximity to the Metro Milwaukee area provides more accessibility for spectators and supporters.”

The press release mentions New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament as a long time supporter of the competition.

“The city is always looking for partnerships and developments that focus on the economic health of our community," Ament says in the release. "This partnership will enhance our local economy by attracting visitors and promoting community engagement. On behalf of the Common Council, City Staff, Residents and Businesses, I welcome the Miss Wisconsin Organization and look forward to working together for many years.”

Jess Lund is the director of Miss Oskosh and says she was first made aware of the move on Monday.

Lund says she was not expecting the news.

“It was really nice to have that hometown feeling for our title holders, that they get to be on their hometown stage to perform at the state level, so there's definitely a little bit of sadness of it going away," she says. "But, you know, after we've thought about it for about 24 hours or so, now it's it's exciting, you know, with change comes growth, and so we're hoping that this change just improves the organization as a whole."

Karis Fiedler is Miss Oshkosh 2017.

She says she loved having the state competition in her hometown.

"Being able as a representative of Oshkosh, to be in the host city for Miss Wisconsin, it was very special," she says. "So I'm sad for all the future Miss Oshkosh contestants and winners."

Still, Fiedler thinks moving the competition to a bigger city will be beneficial to the organization by reaching more young women.

"I guess if you need to pass the torch so to speak, I guess it makes sense."

