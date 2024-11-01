Mill on Main development breaks ground after two-year setbacks

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After financial setbacks delayed construction for two years, developers break ground for the Mill on Main development in Oshkosh's Sawdust District.



The Mill on Main development will be a mixed-use apartment complex and commercial center

Construction for phase one of the project is expected to be completed in 2026

All three phases of the project will bring in 300 housing units, city manager Mark Rohloff said

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Josie Oaks hopes to continue to see growth near her family business on the south side of Oshkosh. She is the sixth generation in the Oaks family to work at Oaks Candy Corner on Oregon Street.

“A lot of the places around here cater to that almost ma-and-pop shop type of feel," she says.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 1, some major growth is coming.

“It’s going to be an outstanding new community," T. Wall Enterprises CEO, Terrence Wall says.

T. Wall Enterprises broke ground for the Mill on Main development, a new apartment complex and commercial center coming to the Sawdust District.

“To make a downtown vibrant, you need this type of development, a mix use development that will bring residents back to the downtown," city manager Mark Rohloff says.

The ground breaking comes about two years late.

“We needed to be patient, wait, until interest rates came down," Wall says.

Inflation and high lumber costs delayed construction, Wall says.

"The city has been fantastic, very cooperative and patient," he says.

Work will start right away on phase one of the development, which will bring in 115 housing units.

“Our housing needs are significant and businesses are telling us in order to attract talent to the area, we need more housing units," Rohloff says.

Construction for phase one of Mill on Main is expected to be completed February 2026. Wall says it's unknown when all three phases of the project will be completed, but it will likely take several years.