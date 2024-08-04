Mile of Music brings over 200 artists to northeast Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The 11th Annual Mile of Music festival returned to Appleton this weekend. Even on Sunday, the last day of the festival, attendees came out early, ready to enjoy some live music.



Mile of Music returns for 11th year

Family activities, food trucks and free live music filled the weekend

Local talent is showcased during concerts

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s right there in the name, this Appleton music festival stretches over a mile of downtown and brings in more than 200 artists.

This year, the four-day festival started out with some bad weather, which canceled the Thursday concerts.

But that didn’t seem to stop the momentum.

Friday through Saturday was packed with free shows, family activities and food trucks.

Because the entire festival is free, it’s a perfect spot for families to enjoy some quality time.

One Menasha family said their favorite part of the festival is to support the local talent.

"I've lived in the Appleton area for most of my life, and I think it's a great thing to have a music scene, music festival," Jake Baumbach said. "I think it's great for the community. I used to play in some local bands, a lot of our friends play in local bands. It's not the same kind of music, but it's the same idea of having a music, culture, in the city."

