"Mighty Little Theater" prepares for $10 million renovation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The City Council agreed to commit $5 million to improvements to The Grand Oshkosh, half of the total budget for the theater’s renovation project.



The Grand Oshkosh is over 100 years old.

The theater’s renovations will include changes to the facade, increased ADA accessibility, and an updated sound system.

Businesses in the downtown area hope the renovation will attract more people to shop at local businesses on Main Street.



The Grand Oshkosh Director Joseph Ferlo says the project is the culmination of 15 years of planning with the city. He is grateful for the city council’s support.

“It’s really our moment, if it’s not us then who’s it going to be?” he says. “So it’s really an exciting moment to be director of The Grand.”

Ferlo says the project plan is fluid, but they plan to redo the entryway, replace the seats, update dressing rooms and sound systems, improve doors and windows, and make the theater more ADA-accessible.

“When you’re in a 140-year-old building, it wasn’t built to be fully accessible,” he says.

According to Ferlo, the Grand will maintain as much of the historic charm as possible.

“It’s going to retain that same, kind of living museum feel to it, that feel of walking into the past– we’re going to be very respectful of that,” he says. “At the same time, I don’t think anyone is going to be upset with more comfortable restrooms, slightly bigger seats, audience services, and all the other things that happen along the way as part of the project.”

Jason Davis, manager of Oshkosh Tattoo and Good Girl Piercing, which sits across the street from The Grand Oshkosh, says he’s looking forward to the new theater.

“It’s exciting to have anything that’s going to attract more eyes and bring more people to downtown Oshkosh… and hopefully support all the small businesses,” Davis says.

Ferlo says the project is expected to break ground in 2026

“We are a mighty little theater, and we have a responsibility to Oshkosh in terms of being a downtown anchor, being a center for economic development and tourism, and in a wider sense, to all of our audiences throughout the Fox Valley," Ferlo says.