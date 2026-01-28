Menominee Park Train will be replaced by trackless train

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh City Council voted 6-1 to approve the purchase of a $100,000 trackless train, replacing the current Menominee Park Train.
- The purchase will be funded by an Oshkosh Area Community Foundation donation.
- The train will run on existing paths through the zoo.
- The new ride will last 15 minutes and cost $3.
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
A council vote that will both secure a future of the Menominee Park Train, as well as change how it operates.
The Menominee Park Train, which has operated on a track right outside of the zoo for decades, will now run on paths inside the zoo.
On Tuesday, council voted 6-1 to use a $100,000 donation from the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation to purchase a trackless train.
The ride is expected to last 15 minutes, cost $3 per ride, and include a historic tour guide that will speak about important landmarks around Menominee Park.
“After a year of clunking our heads together, I think this is the solution," council member Joe Stephenson says.
The train will start this summer, running with existing zoo hours.
“I am ecstatic for this," Stephenson says. "I think it’s a good move for Oshkosh, I think it’s a big move for our parks system.”
On Tuesday council also voted on e-scooter regulations, which will now band e-scooters and segways on sidewalks in front of businesses.
“This brings that in line with ebikes so we have uniformity across the board," council member Jacob Floam says.