Menominee Park train on track for at least 1 more year after city council vote

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday night to approve allocating $50,000 to keep the Menominee Park Train open for another year.

The money comes from interest the city has made on ARPA funds.

The train was originally cut from the Oshkosh Parks Department 2025 budget because of the need for repairs and increasing operation costs.

The council said it hopes to find a long-term funding source for the train to keep it open longer than one year.

The funding was approved 5-1. Mayor Matt Mugerauer was the only person to vote against the decision.