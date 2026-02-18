Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man convicted in Oshkosh deadly stabbing

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Daunte Riley, the man accused of stabbing another man to death in Oshkosh, was convicted of a lesser charge on Wednesday, according to court records.

Previously charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Riley pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide in a plea hearing on Wednesday in Winnebago County.

Riley had been ordered to stand trial for first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony in Wisconsin punishable by life imprisonment. First-degree reckless homicide, the charge of which Riley was convicted of, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for May 7.

Last July, the Oshkosh Police Department said they initially responded to a vehicle accident on the 900 block of East Irving Avenue at 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Investigators traced the incident back to Menominee Park, where they believe a "physical altercation" escalated into violence. 27-year-old Walter Brooks of Oshkosh was killed during the altercation.

