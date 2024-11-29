"Make their world better" 72-year-old woman makes third trip to North Carolina

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — While many people spent Black Friday shopping, one Oshkosh woman spent the day thinking about families 1,000 miles away.



Susie Lloyd is driving to North Carolina for the third time on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lloyd will bring presents to children, part of a toy drive for 1,700 kids.

Lloyd says she will not stop helping those affected by hurricane damage.

Friends of Susie Lloyd say she has a heart of gold.

“When she sees people in need that need help, she’s the first one there to help them out,” Carla Schreiber says.

Schreiber joined Lloyd at the Hangar Bar on Black Friday to load a trailer full with toys, generators and other supplies.

“We don't have the wherewithal to do it all, but we have the wherewithal to do something,” Lloyd says.

Lloyd and two others will drive the trailer to mountain regions in North Carolina on Saturday. It will be Lloyd’s third trip bringing hurricane relief to the state.

“When we got there at the warehouse, they just started to cry, because they couldn’t believe someone 1,000 miles away would care that much,” she says.

Lloyd says a friend she met at EAA lives in North Carolina and showed her the extent of the damage over Facebook.

“I couldn't go to sleep knowing some of the stuff he was telling me and showing me… So when you can’t sleep, you take action,” she says.

Lloyd’s third trip will bring presents to children in the area.

“My family and friends will have a tree full of gifts and for them to have anything to take their mind off they don't have a home, they're sleeping in a tent, they're going to the bathroom in a five gallon bucket,"Lloyd says. "Anything to make their world better."

And Lloyd says Oshkosh has been eager to help.

“These kids really lost a lot and they need a good Christmas, they need something,” Schreiber says.

Lloyd says you can donate through a North Carolina couple's Facebook.

