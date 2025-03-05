Love what you do: Oshkosh dog groomer finds success in her own studio

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Born and raised in Oshkosh, Julia Richards found quick success in her dog grooming business downtown. She hopes to inspire other women to take a leap of faith.



Downtown Oshkosh encourages residents to spend Women’s History Month supporting women-owned businesses in town.

Julia Richards opened Beautiful Dog Grooming Studio in December 2024.

Richards says there’s a great support system of women-owned businesses in Oshkosh. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for web)

“My worst day here is better than my best day anywhere else,” Julia Richards says. “I love it so much.”

Richards doesn’t have a typical career.

“I always thought I might like to be a vet, but I'm really not a school person,” she says.

And she’s worked happily at her career for the past 30 years.

“I just want this, everyday, for me to be grooming dogs that I love,” she says.

Last December, she opened her own grooming studio for the first time.

“I spent two months just hustling getting everything ready and in order and it’s been go go go ever since,” she says.

Her values have stayed the same over the past three decades.

“I like to have it as calm, and as nice and as gentle for the dogs as possible,” she says. "If price is your first concern, this is probably not the right place for you."

She’s a one-woman show– running the business on her own.

“There's a lot of women owned businesses in just this downtown area,” she says. ”We've really kind of supported each other.”

During Women’s History Month, she hopes her success will inspire other women to take a leap of faith.

“Just do it, just start,” she says. “Honestly that’s the only thing: just start.”