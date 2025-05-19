Local parents raising money for new Oshkosh Kid's Museum

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A group of Oshkosh parents are raising money to fund a new children’s museum for the community, set to open in 2027.



Lisa Heller and Tina Fillmore came together to open a children’s museum in Oshkosh last year.

They’re hoping to find a location in City Center, though it’s not confirmed.

The Oshkosh Kid’s Museum non-profit needs to raise at least $500,000.

Lisa Heller says she loves children’s museums.

“I’ve been taking my son to kid’s museums probably since he’s been eight months old I would say,” she says. “We have almost been to every single one in the state at this point.”

She says it was her son who inspired her to bring a similar space to Oshkosh.

“Just watching him really engage and learn and explore, it’s just a wonderful thing, and I would love to bring that here to Oshkosh.”

When Heller started talking to the City about starting a kids museum in Oshkosh, she was introduced to Tina Fillmore.

Fillmore was also interested in starting a children’s museum in Oshkosh.

“It would be very beneficial for kids to have a place to go during the winter that they can still meet other friends and interact and learn,” she says.

Together, Heller and Fillmore started a non-profit for the Oshkosh Kid’s Museum.

Today, there are eight parents on the board, and they’re beginning to raise money. Heller says they hope to raise at least $500,000.

One of their first fundraisers is donation tiles.

Fire Escape, a ceramics studio in Oshkosh, is making three different sizes of tiles for $250-$1,000 dollars each. The money goes to the non-profit, and the tiles will be hung up in the Oshkosh Kids Museum.

“How fun to have your family name or the name of your business on the wall of a children's museum that will be around for a lifetime, or two or three,” Rebecca Graf, owner of Fire Escape and board member for the museum says. “For generations to know that your family helped build this great thing for the community.”

The museum board will be at the local author book fair at Caramel Crisp Bookstore on June 7 to spread awareness and raise money.