'Like a magic carpet ride': Imagination drives EAA AirVenture's unique aircraft

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — From flying motorcycles, to a plane you can sleep in, AirVenture is all about highlighting different types of flight, including the unique aircraft some designers are taking to the skies.



John Harvey is designing an aircraft with comfort and personal travel in mind.

Jon Bontrager helps people get their start in aviation with powered parachutes.

Air-Tech Inc offers an inexpensive and open-air way to fly.

EAA attendee John Harvey knows a thing or two about experimentation – he's designed multiple aircraft.

“Like a magic carpet ride, you reach down and grab on your shoelaces and levitate– that’s what it feels like to build and design your own aircraft then fly it," he says.

He says he tries to think outside the box.

“Looking at conventional airplanes you know you have a wing and a tail back here, right, and that works great, it’s always worked great, but there’s certain missions, where it could be done better," Harvey says.

Harvey is in the process of building a new aircraft he says will have the space and comfort of an SUV or a camper-van. He brought a prototype to EAA AirVenture to get feedback from aviation enthusiasts.

"I'm going to bring the best of all the worlds together," he says.

That same push to think differently, is seen in Countryview Powered Parachutes.

Part owner, Jon Bontrager, says the powered parachutes are more accessible than your average aircraft.

"Your average guy looking for a way to get into aviation, it’s a great way to start," he says.

Bontrager says it's easy to enjoy a ride on their aircraft.

"It's great, it's a very open-air feeling, you're out there by yourself, the wind in your face, everything wide open around you," he says.

Ken Borne works with Air-Tech Inc, an ultralight manufacturing company. Borne says the ultralight also offers a unique and affordable flight experience.

“Imagine riding a motorcycle, but in the sky," he says. “It's a much easier type of aviation to get into financially."

The three aircraft look very different from each other, but they're all an example of the spirit of imagination, experimentation and Oshkosh AirVenture.

“There’s always areas that can be improved on, and that’s hence the part of experimental aviation," Harvey says. "It’s experimentation.... you’re expanding the envelope.”