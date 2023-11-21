Know before you go: EAA AirVenture announces dates through 2027

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has released the upcoming dates for the world's largest airshow through 2027.

All of the upcoming airshows will be one week long, Monday through Sunday:



2024: July 22-28

2025: July 21-27

2026: July 20-26

2027: July 26-Aug. 1

CEO Jack Pelton said in a news release that EAA wanted to announce the dates far in advance so that people can plan their trips to Oshkosh.

"We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized," Pelton said.

A record 677,000 people attended this year's EAA event.