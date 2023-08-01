EAA AirVenture 2023 has record-setting year

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The facts and figures are in and EAA AirVenture 2023 proved to be a record-setting year for the week dedicated to all things aviation.

“There was so much going on during the week that encompassed the entire world of flight, from the presence of the U.S. Air Force Training Command and NASA, to magnificent aircraft restorations and exciting new flying technology. Oshkosh was again the place that brought the aviation world together,” said EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton.

Approximately 677,000 people attended the event, 27,000 more than in 2022.

International visitors returned to EAA in a big way with 2,372 attendees registering at the International Visitors Tent representing 93 countries.

“We had record-setting totals of campers, exhibitors, volunteers, and more. It was also a challenging year at times with weather, logistics, and other factors, which makes me even more proud of the efforts by our volunteers and staff to organize an outstanding event,” said Pelton.

EAA by the Numbers

Total Aircraft: At Wittman Regional Airport there were 21,883 aircraft operations in an 11-day period from July 20 - 30. Wittman averaged approximately 148 takeoffs and landings per hour when the airport was open.

Total Showplanes: There were 3,365 showplanes with a record 1,497 registered vintage aircraft registered for parking. Other numbers include



1,067 homebuilt aircraft

380 warbirds (up 3% from 2022)

194 ultralight

134 seaplanes and amphibians

52 aerobatic aircraft

41 rotorcraft

Not only did the attendees and planes set records; volunteers, campers and commercial exhibitors did too!

More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping was accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors camping on the grounds.

A contributed 250,000 hours were worked by more than 5,500 volunteers.

More than 1,4000 forums, workshops and presentations were hosted throughout the week with a record number of 848 commercial exhibitors.

The EAA Aviation Foundation raised more than $2 million for their efforts to grow participation in aviation through aviation education programs.

In total, the week had a $170 million economic impact over a five-county region consisting of Winnebago, Outagmie, Fond du Lac, Calumet and Brown counties.

The week flew by but organizers are already starting to plan for EAA AirVenture 2024, “We’ll start planning for EAA AirVenture 2024 a little later in August, but we are already looking at a number of big activities, including the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Plenty of ideas have also been forwarded to us from EAA members and others that will be part of the planning for 2024,” said Pelton.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 is scheduled for July 22-28, 2024.

