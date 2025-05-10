"Keep it beautiful" birdwatchers hope to see national wildlife areas thrive

HORICON — During the annual bird festival weekend in Horicon, birdwatchers say they hope federal cuts won’t negatively impact bird habitat.



The Horicon Bird Festival is May 9-11, which has events for all ages across the marsh land and greater Dodge County.

Birdwatchers say the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge is one of the best places to watch the bird migration.

Some birdwatchers worry about the impact cuts to the federal workforce and federal funding will have on the wildlife area.



Being outside, for many birdwatchers, is the highlight of their hobby.

“It’s just relaxing and exciting,” Todd Johnson, a birdwatcher from Illinois says.

The second weekend in May is an important time for bird enthusiasts. The second Saturday in May is World Migratory Bird Day, which coincides with the Horicon Bird Festival at the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

“This is the weekend for birds,” Liz Herzmann, wildlife educator at the refuge, says. “It’s the Horicon Annual Bird Festival. We want to make sure it’s an inviting event for all people interested in birds and being outdoors.”

The event is Friday and Saturday, with tours, family events and educational opportunities. There are free events offered. A full schedule can be found on their website.

Johnson drove over two hours to get to the marshes, which stretch 33,000 acres. He says it’s one of his favorite places to birdwatch.

“It’s a great spot,” he says.

Shannon Howald and Novy Studnicka have been coming to the festival every year for over a decade.

“The roster changes a little bit every year, you never know what you’re going to see,” Studnicka says.

The birdwatchers say their focus is on the birds, not on the possible federal cuts.

“Try not to think of the political aspect of it, and enjoy the beauty and the nature,” Mary Mahoney, a birdwatcher, says.

Mahoney came to the refuge with her sister, Chinchi Jorgenson. Jorgenson says they’re always hoping for more support and funding for wildlife areas and parks.

“It wasn’t on our minds today, but always in the back of our minds, and we really hope that funding will continue,” she says. “Keep it beautiful for not only us locals but for other people from other states that come to visit our parks.”

Johnson says he hopes that opening public lands up for sale won’t hurt bird habitat.

“I keep hearing things that they want to reduce federal lands, which is not a good thing. the birds already have issues enough,” he says. “If there’s not enough lands like this, it reduces the habitat for the birds.”

Overall, though, the birdwatchers were just eager to enjoy a beautiful day in the refuge.

“It’s not that different from like a Pokeman Go,” Howald says. “We’re up over 100 birds total, probably closer to 150 now, that we’ve ever seen and spotted. It’s kind of fun to see how many you get each year.”