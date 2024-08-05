Judge rejects motions to dismiss sexual assault charges against Neenah city attorney

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A judge has rejected motions to dismiss sexual assault charges against Neenah City Attorney David Rashid.

In May, Rashid was charged with two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and a third count of 4th degree sexual assault.

On Monday, his defense argued there's no probable cause for the two 3rd degree counts.

Judge Mark Slate said based on the charging information, there was a lack of consent in both instances.

"The victim told the officers she did not consent," said Slate.

Rashid's counsel requested a trial date to be set some time after the first of the year.

Last week, the City of Neenah said it planned to reinstate Rashid on Monday "after an extensive internal personnel investigation found no violations pertaining to matters of the workplace."

The Portage County district attorney's office is handling the criminal investigation.

Rashid is scheduled to return to court on November 11th at 11 a.m. in Winnebago County.

