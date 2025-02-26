“It's heartbreaking" Medicaid supporters protest against spending cuts

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — After the House of Representatives approved a budget plan on Tuesday, people protested the proposed spending cuts outside U.S Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) office in Oshkosh.



On Wednesday, Medicaid supporters protested spending cuts approved by the House on Tuesday.

The budget plans for more than $1.5 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade.

The committee that oversees Medicaid would be tasked with cutting $880 billion.

On Wednesday, Medicaid supporters protested outside Sen. Johnson's office in Oshkosh.

The rally comes just a day after the House approved a budget plan including $2 trillion in spending cuts and $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.

The Energy and Commerce Committee, which is responsible for Medicaid, among other programs, would need to cut $880 billion.

The specific programs that could be cut are not yet confirmed, but Lynn Meshke, organizer of the rally and member of Hands off Medicaid, says she believes Medicaid will be on the chopping block.

"It's disingenuous to think that they are going to cut this $880 billion and somehow it isn't going to affect Medicaid," she says.

Sen. Johnson did not appear at the rally, but said in a statement:

"It is difficult to respond to complaints and protests that have no basis in truth or fact. It is unfortunate that Democrat elected officials are lying to their supporters regarding the Senate Budget Resolution and encouraging them to take to the “streets.” I sincerely hope their actions do not result in violence. My primary goal is to keep my Wisconsin staff safe while enabling them to continue dedicating their efforts to help constituents.”

Those at the gathering on Wednesday shared personal stories of how Medicaid has affected their lives, including Mimi Gerner, whose son receives Medicaid.

"It has been a huge help to us in our life providing him with therapies and covering the cost of that," she says. "He may have not been able to receive those therapies without it."

Gerner says she's worried about what the cuts will mean for people in her community.

"It’s heartbreaking to see how many people are going to be affected," she says. “In the end, it’s people that are affected and not just money.”

Pat Lund-Moe had a career as a social worker and she fostered children who relied on Medicaid. She also has two grandsons on Medicaid.

"I feel like the Republicans are totally out of touch with what the real needs are," she says. "I think people need to see that there are real people that are being impacted."

The details of the budget bill will be refined before going to the Senate for approval.