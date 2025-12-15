OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of anglers of all ages packed the EAA grounds in Oshkosh this weekend for the third annual ice fishing expo, preparing for the upcoming season on the shores of Lake Winnebago.

Ice fishing expo draws thousands to Oshkosh as season approaches

The event showcased everything from high-tech underwater cameras to full-sized ice shelters, catering to both beginners buying their first rods and experienced anglers learning about state-of-the-art ice fishing technology.

"As we were looking about five years ago where to place an ice fishing expo in Wisconsin, it became very clear that the shores of Lake Winnebago is the place to do it," said Don Kirby, expo coordinator. "It is perhaps the cultural touch point for ice fishing in Wisconsin."

Kirby emphasized the expo's broad appeal, noting the range of attendees "from absolute beginner to everything in between."

One of the weekend's featured speakers was Paul Williams, known in the angling community as "Coot," who is both an inventor and CEO of Coot Lures.

"Born and raised fishing with my dad and grandpa," Williams said. "I started inventing stuff."

Williams demonstrated one of his latest inventions and led a seminar on basic tips and safety for ice fishing. He shared essential safety advice for anglers preparing to hit the ice this season.

"Try to go out with a buddy, tell someone where you're going to be, what time you're going to be home," Williams said. "Take your cell phone, put it in a zip lock bag so if you do go in, it's protected. And if you get out right away, roll in the snow that will absorb all the water that's on your body already."

Ice fishing typically starts at the end of December, with deeper lakes opening into the new year. For many attendees, this weekend's expo served as a jump start into the season.