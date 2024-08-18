Hundreds of people served at Oshkosh free market

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A free market at a church in Oshkosh Sunday helped families get their children ready for the first day of school.



His Church put on the event using donations from the community.

Hundreds of people were served at the free market.

Items included school supplies, clothes, and household items.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story edited for web.)

Mary Willoughby, a minister and pastor's wife at His Church in Oshkosh, said she didn't know what to expect at her church's first-ever free market.

But within the first hour, the market had a line out the door. Willoughby said they served hundreds of people.

"They come to tell me, 'Miss Willoughby, there's a line forming,' and I was ecstatic," she said. "It was exciting to see that we were going to be a blessing to so many. I was thrilled because we didn't know what to expect. It could have been five people, and I want to thank our church family for coming and working so hard for days."

The community and members of the church donated the items, offering not just school supplies, but clothes and household items.

While Willoughby was excited to give families access to school supplies, she said new shoes or new toys could be just as important.

"Honestly, sometimes you just need a fun thing and just get some free stuff and some new toys and to just help the morale in the home too," she said.

Even the church’s youngest members were eager to help the long line of people.

“A lot of people needed this, and we're just blessed to be here and be able to give people stuff for free," youth church member, Daniel Konkle said.

"I think it's fun just being able to smile for people and like, even if their day isn't going well, we can just bring them joy," Joshua Schmitz, another youth church member, said.

The event ran from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

All the items that were not taken Sunday will be donated to the Fair Market Thrift Store in Appleton.