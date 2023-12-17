Hundreds graduate in 59th mid-year commencement ceremony

Video shows graduates at mid-year commencement on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus

This is the 59th annual mid-year commencement ceremony, according to the university

Graduates share their feelings and hopes for the future

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Congratulations are in order for hundreds of graduates. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting at the university of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where about 700 people received their degrees Saturday morning.

Student speaker Ene "Priscilla" Idoko shared what she learned while earning her bachelor's degree in business administration with her fellow graduates.

"I learned a long time ago that having ears to hear would carry me far," she said during her commencement address. "I learned to share about my culture, and to ask questions to help me adapt to my new life here."

Computer science graduate and Oshkosh native Keerthana Ambati is feeling a lot of emotions.

"It feels really fulfilling, really good," she said. "[I am] relieved to be done, but also just a little bittersweet."

And Lake Geneva native Jada Totten has plans to move out of state and pursue her dream of becoming a private investigator.

"I feel ready, but it's scary to like take the first step for sure," she said. "But I'm ready. I feel ready to step into it and start something new."

This weekend's ceremony is the 59th annual mid-year commencement for the university.