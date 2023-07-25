Home-built planes make flying affordable, personal for pilots

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Aviation is a life-long passion for attendees of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, and many pilots there have even built their own aircraft, taking ownership to the next level.

Michael Drews arrived at AirVenture on Monday in his Zenith 750 Airplane he calls "Clover Belle." He says he bought the plane partially complete but spent a year-and-a-half working on the engine and finishing it up. He says Clover Belle was cheap to build and easy to maintain as well.

“This airplane is extremely approachable from that standpoint," he explained. "You can see everything, touch everything and touch everything, and fix most things in minutes.”

Drews's plane was built from a kit manufactured by Zenith Aircraft. Zenith President and Co-founder Sebastien Heintz says the kits his company creates help make owning an airplane possible for those who couldn't otherwise afford one.

“They’ve got wonderful airplanes on the market for two, three or $400,000, but that’s beyond the means of the average person," he said. "[If you] build it yourself, you can do that for well under $100,000," Heintz explained.

Heintz says the kits are designed to be safe and easy to build, while still allowing pilots to make their aircraft unique.

“In this particular airplane it’s a wonderful example," he said, pointing to a half-built Zenith 750 similar to the one flown by Drews. "He’s got wonderful interior on it, wonderful panels... you’re not gonna find another aircraft exactly the same.”

Drews says the design of his plane makes it ideal for back-country flying, and taking off or landing on short runways. He says he's also made some custom modifications that will allow him to sleep in the plane all week, and enjoy the airshow he calls "the best event in the world."