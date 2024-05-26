Hmong National Memorial Day Festival event draws thousands

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands attended an event called the Hmong National Memorial Day Festival that took place over the weekend at the Winnebago County Community Park in Oshkosh.



The two-day festival was put on by the Hmong Service Center

It featured competitions with prizes upwards of $2,000

The festival featured pop-up tents from local vendors, selling food, drinks, clothing, jewelry, and more.

People could also be part of competitions with cash prizes, including soccer, volleyball, fashion design, dance, and singing.

The winning prizes? Worth upwards of $2,000.

One vendor, Ken Yang, is an artist and designer.

He says he’s the only designer who combines Hmong heritage with 21st-century street wear. Coming to festivals like this one allows him to connect with the community while adding his own flavor to it.

“Today is a very special day for Hmong international Oshkosh, so we just decided to be here to spread our custom.”

If you weren’t able to make it out today, members of the Hmong community tell me the best way to learn about future events is by going online and looking for a group near you.