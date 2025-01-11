History of generosity: bakery fundraiser honors 1940's business owner

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — This month, Thunderbird Bakery is accepting donations for the community food bank, honoring a tradition of generosity that spans generations.



In the same building that now holds Thunderbird Bakery, Reichenberger Food Market once lived.

The "Fernie Fund" is raising money for the food bank.

The fundraiser honors Fernie Reichenberger, who gave out free food during The Great Depression.

When Jeff Reichenberger walks through Thunderbird Bakery and Café, he sees his childhood.

“My cousins, myself, my siblings all worked here when we were kids," he says.

The Thunderbird building was once Reichenberger Food Market.

Reichenberger's grandpa, Fernie Reichenberger owned the Reichenberger Meat shop through the 1940s.

“My dad always told a story about how grandpa would help people that were in need," Jeff says. "During the depression and into the 40s, a lot of people were struggling greatly, and so grandpa would take I-O-Us from people, instead of payment, and they just kept piling up."

Jeff says his grandpa never cashed in on the I-O-Us.

And as a meat shop became a bakery, that generosity lived on.

“To keep the history alive and keep the family spirit going," Thunderbird manager Toni Whitney, says.

Until the end of January, customers can round up or donate to the "Fernie Fund."

Whitney says the money will go to the Oshkosh Community Food Bank.

“If we help each other out as a community, that’s how we’re going to thrive," she says.

Jeff now works part-time at the bakery.

"Full circle, yeah, full circle, and now my son is also working here doing dishes sometimes, so it's pretty neat that way," he says.

And while it's no longer the Reichenbergers, Thunderbird is a family of its own.

"They're genuine and hardworking and that's kind of how the Reichenberger family was as well you know," Jeff says.