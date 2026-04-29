Historic B-29 ‘Doc’ returning to EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Boeing B-29 Superfortress 'Doc' will return to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this summer, one of only two flying examples of the World War II-era bomber.

The 73rd annual fly-in convention runs July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Doc will be on display at Boeing Plaza July 24-26. From July 20-23, flight experiences will be offered from Appleton International Airport.

EAA organizers say Doc will help highlight the event’s “America 250” theme, celebrating more than 100 years of U.S. aviation innovation.

“As AirVenture is the world’s largest annual gathering of warbirds, we are happy to be welcoming the B-29 Doc back to Oshkosh,” EAA Vice President of Communities and Member Programs, Rick Larsen, said in a statement. “This B-29 is always a big favorite on Boeing Plaza when it appears in Oshkosh, especially as it is one of only two flying examples in the world of the legendary aircraft.”

Built in 1944, Doc served at Griffiss Air Force Base in New York before being retired in 1956, according to the EAA. It sat for decades as a Navy training target in California before a 16-year volunteer restoration in Wichita, Kansas. The bomber flew again in 2016.

Flight details are available through Doc's Friends. AirVenture information is at EAA.org/airventure.