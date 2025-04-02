Hintz defeats incumbent Doemel in Winnebago County Executive race

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Just over 3,000 votes separated Gordon Hintz and incumbent Jon Doemel in the race for Winnebago County Executive.

Hintz, the former Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader, defeated Doemel in Wednesday’s election with 30,832 votes to Doemel’s 27,374.

Doemel had served as county executive since 2021. Hintz’s victory reinforced his strong showing in the primary earlier this year.

“Obviously, I’m really excited,” Hintz said just minutes after his win was announced.

Looking ahead to his first day in office, Hintz said his priority is working closely with local municipalities and to increase public engagement.

“Working with the towns, working with the cities, working with the villages, but also really engaging the public,” he said. “We did a lot of doors, a lot of talking a lot about county issues. We want to bring county government to the public.”

Doemel declined an on-camera interview but said he would be releasing a statement online.