High schooler's slime business helps kids across the world

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As a young entrepreneur, Kate Horejs used her unique business to raise money for disadvantaged kids in Oshkosh and Costa Rica.



Part of her senior year capstone project, Horejs donated over $2,000 to two organizations that give back to local kids and families.

Horejs created her business, Slime by Kate, when she was 11.

The capstone project is a part of the Oshkosh West High School Global Academy Program.

Slime by Kate is the business venture of a young entrepreneur.

"I've never changed my logo since I was 11," Kate Horejs says.

Horejs says she was always an artistic person but had a special passion for slime. She traveled cross country for slime conventions as a teenager.

“I started selling at craft fairs, farmers markets, then I would host slime camps and birthday parties," she says.

When Horejs entered high school she joined the Global Academy at Oshkosh West High School. The program is for students taking Spanish. The curriculum for language, English and world culture is interconnected to provide a more immersive learning experience.

Students typically spend all four years of high school in the program.

"Hopefully by the end of their career they are global change agents, they feel like they have a global awareness, that they're able to make a difference, whether it's locally, globally," Marisa Karll, a Spanish teacher for the Global Academy, says.

As seniors, Global Academy students must complete a capstone project, which involves at least 20 hours of community service based on a global issue.

Students can choose anything, from teaching Spanish to elementary school students to running a clothing drive.

Horejs chose to involve her slime business.

“I wanted to use something I was passionate about to do good," she says.

She used the money raised over a summer from her slime business to donate to organizations that give back to kids.

"Through slime, I've made so many connections with kids, and I've also had an increasing awareness on how not fortunate some kids are," she says. "I wanted to make some sort of financial difference in the lives of people who aren't as fortunate as me or who don't have the same opportunities as me."

Horejs donated to the Oshkosh Kids Foundation and CEPIA, a non-profit in Costa Rica.

Horejs worked with CEPIA for a summer, teaching kids sports through Girls Leadership Academy for Service and Sport.

Horejs says she hopes other young people feel inspired to give back to their community.

“You alone can make a difference," she says. "It doesn’t have to be a $2,000 check that you’re giving to someone, that’s not the only way to help.”

