High school student hospitalized after being hit by tow truck

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh high school student was hospitalized with serious injuries on Wednesday after being hit by a tow truck.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. when the tow truck was traveling eastbound on West Murdock Street from Vinland Street and the student was crossing Murdock Street, according to police.

Police have not released the names of the student or the tow truck driver.

Officials say an officer witnessed the accident.

West Murdock and Vinland streets remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon. Oshkosh police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Police are reminding drivers to use extra caution during school arrival and dismissal times. They urge motorists to slow down, eliminate distractions, obey posted school zone speeds and yield to crossing guards and pedestrians at crosswalks.