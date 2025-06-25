"Here, everybody fits in," Clarity Care raises money for inclusive spaces

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Clarity Care, a non-profit in Oshkosh building inclusive communities for adults with disabilities, will have its annual golf fundraiser on July 10.



Clarity Care is a Fox Valley non-profit that helps adults with disabilities thrive.

One of Clarity Care’s biggest annual fundraisers, their charity golf tournament, is on July 10.

Day Service activities is one of the programs the non-profit offers to its members.



For Clarity Care clients in the non-profit’s day services, a simple game of UNO can mean so much more. It’s a chance for them to connect and build community with other adults like them.

“Sometimes people, they just seem a little lost, or like they don’t fit in,” Karen Jarrett, a client with Clarity Care, says. “Here everybody fits in, and we always have a ball.”

Day Service at Clarity Care offers a variety of activities, from movie days to beach field trips. The program runs every weekday.

“It’s important for them to be able to talk to each other and build those relationships,” Amy De Lonay, leader of the Day Services program, says.

Meet some of Clarity Care's clients:

Clarity Care has 60 homes with clients across the Fox Valley and Green Bay area. They own a senior independent living program at Heritage Court in Oshkosh, and they offer caregiver education.

“It is good training and it does prepare them for giving cares to clients,” Michelle Jungwirth, education coordinator at Clarity Care, says.

CEO Steve Horstmann says each piece is a part of the non-profit’s greater mission.

“Really for the members we serve to thrive and grow in the community,” he says.

Clarity Care’s annual fundraiser golf tournament is on July 10. People can support the non-profit by sponsoring a hole or signing up to play. More information is on the Clarity Care website.