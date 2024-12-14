'Heartwarming' holiday events bring people to the Oshkosh Library

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Public Library is collecting winter gear donations through its "Mitten Tree" program, is one of the many ways the library is embracing the holiday spirit.



People place handmade or store-bought hats, mittens, and scarves on the branches of a Christmas tree, and anyone in need can grab one.

The Oshkosh Youth Choir helped bring visitors to the library on Friday night.

Several Christmas trees are set up in the Oshkosh Public Library– decorated not with ornaments, but homemade gifts.

"Where we collect mittens, hats, scarves, any sort of cozy winter wear people might need in the community," Lisa Voss, head of library development, says.

The "Mitten Trees" are inspired by a children's book called "The Mitten Tree," about a woman who makes mittens for a child at the bus stop.

“It just really is a lovely story of giving and generosity, and so we decided to follow suit," Voss says.

Anyone without winter gear can grab an item from the tree.

"Knowing that someone can meet that need immediately here, is very gratifying," Voss says. "Oshkosh is very generous and any time we can see that in action, it really does warm your heart."

On Friday, the Oshkosh Youth Choir sang at the library, a showcase they do every year.

“I always feel like this really kicks off the season, and it’s beautiful music so it’s really exciting," Gillian Pakula, a parent of a singer, says.

Pakula's son, Jordy, is a 7th grader in the choir. He says the library is the perfect spot for a winter concert.

"One because of the acoustics," Jordy says. "And then two because it's a beautiful building."

The new director of the choir, Ryan Lindley, says he was glad to help bring people to the library.

"The library itself, they've been working really hard to create more community engagement, getting more kids in the building, more adults in the building, and I really wanted to help lead that charge," Lindley says.

This weekend, the library has several holiday events planned, including Santa Claus handing out books and the Fox Valley Flute Choir. More information on their upcoming events can be found on their website.

More information on the Oshkosh Youth Choir can be found here.