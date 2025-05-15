OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Just a couple months before the excitement of EAA Airventure, college pilots take to the sky for the most important competition of their year.



SAFECON 2025 is May 12-17 at Wittman Regional Airport.

College students from across the country prepare all year for the national competition.

The competition is like track and field, with each teammate participating in a different event.

With chants, cheers and dancing, the excitement is easy to see at Wittman Regional Airport this week.

“It's been really cool to see all the other teams from the other states,” Monica Skivicki, a senior at Letourneau University in Texas says.

"Heart of aviation": College pilots honored to compete on grounds of Airventure.

The week of May 12 is the National Intercollegiate Flying Association national championship– SAFECON.

During the competition, 30 teams and over 400 students compete in different flying, academic and navigation events.

“Kind of like track and field, everybody has a different event they do,” Taylor Newman, executive director of NIFA, says. “This is the creme de la creme, this is the best of the best.”

The students, from across the country, are excited to compete on the grounds of EAA Airventure.

“This is like the heart of aviation right here,” Skivicki says.

The competition ends on Friday, and there is an awards banquet on Saturday.

