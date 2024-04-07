Grand Oshkosh celebrates 140 years

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Grand Oshkosh is in its 140th season, and with more than 130 performances a year they show no signs of slowing down.



A look inside the historic Grand Oshkosh in its 140th season

With more than 500 seats, the theater hosts comedians, theatrical and musical performances year round

This theater in downtown Oshkosh is 140 years old. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I learned how all these years later the theater is still seeing some firsts.

Development officer for the Grand Oshkosh Jessica Muller says the theater is celebrating its 140th season and they show no signs of slowing down.

"I would say about 130 events go on throughout our calendar year," she said. "130-plus really."

It was first known as an opera house. With more than 500 seats, the venue now sees performances of all kinds, from music, to theater, to live comedy. And last month, for the first time ever, the theater held a live taping of a concert for a PBS special.

"That outreach to patrons all over, not only the state of Wisconsin, but truly the United States, really solidifies the importance of an arts organization in a community," Muller said.