OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Right now you can only gamble on sports on tribal land in Wisconsin.

But a new bill that would legalize online sports betting statewide is heading to the governor's desk, after passing the state senate this week by a vote of 21 to 12.

Governor Evers made an appearance Wednesday at UW-Oshkosh where I asked him if he would sign that bill into law.

"I don’t know," Evers said. "My goal always right from the beginning when this conversation happens is to make sure that all the tribes are together on this.”

The change would allow people to place a bet from anywhere within the state, as long as the app is connected to a computer server on tribal-owned casino grounds.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Governor Evers and UWO students weigh in on possibility of legal online sports betting

Many tribes have come out in favor of the bill, But Evers says not all are on in favor.

"And it looks like, if it’s not, everybody being on the same page, then that’s a problem," Evers said. "Because it will expand, that problem will become bigger over time, especially when there is more money involved.”



I reached out to the Oneida nation today, but they told me they're not yet ready to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the bill has caught the attention of students at UWO.

Dylan Mielke is a 5th year senior and says sports gambling has become prevalent in his friend group.

"I'm actually just getting into sports gambling, I have been doing it with my roommates. Going to the casino this weekend actually. So that is something I'm very interested in.”

I also spoke with John Culver who is a junior at UWO.

He says while he has friends that gamble, he understands the potential risks of getting people hooked.

"So just making it more accessible for people could be a potential thing," Culver said. "Cause you know gambling is an addiction. So I think there would be drawbacks to accessibly, and would encourage more people to do it."

The bill has also picked up opposition from anti-gambling advocates.

Last fall, NBC 26 spoke with the executive director of the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling who told us more accessibility, could lead to more addiction.

The National Council on Problem Gambling also estimates more than 10 million Americans have a gambling problem.

