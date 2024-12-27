'Gives me the chills': second largest state wrestling tournament returns to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Three decades and three generations of the same family built the On the Water high school wrestling tournament from the ground up. It's now the second biggest in the state.



Don and Val Zemke created On the Water Wrestling Classic to give more recognition to Northeastern Wisconsin.

The Zemkes have loved wrestling for three generations

The tournament brings in over 60 teams from three different states.



For the Zemke brothers, wrestling is a family affair.

“Runs wild through the family,” Val Zemke said. “Everybody does it.”

So, it’s no surprise that after coaching side by side at Lourdes Academy for 20 years, the brothers decided to create a new high school wrestling tournament in Oshkosh.

“I just thought this side of the state deserved some recognition,” Don said. “I never dreamed it would get this big.”

In 1991, the first year of the tournament, the Zemkes struggled to get 18 teams to participate. Now, they say they could easily sign up 80.

“We had to turn teams away because our facility wasn’t big enough,” Don said.

Neenah High School head coach Kyle Kleuskens wrestled in the tournament when he was in high school. Now, he coaches the third-time returning champion Jacob Herm.

“We keep coming back, a lot of great wrestling here, and yeah just kind of a tradition,” Kleuskens sa9d.

Herm is committed to wrestle in college at South Dakota State.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming about for a long time now,” he said.

The tournament is the second largest in the state, according to Val, and was all started by Don’s dream.

“It just gives me the chills, it’s so cool,” Don said.

Val said they haven’t included girls in the tournament so far because they haven’t had the space, but the Zemkes have considered including a girls division sometime in the future.