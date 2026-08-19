Georgia man arrested in Oshkosh restaurant burglary

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man accused of burglarizing an Oshkosh restaurant just days after a devastating fire has been arrested in southern Georgia.

Officials say Darius Shields, 35, was arrested in Thomas County, not far from the Georgia-Florida state line.

Shields is charged with Burglary to a Dwelling, according to police.

On Friday, police were called to Player's Pizza & Pub to investigate a burglary. This was two days after a devastating fire hit the popular hangout early Wednesday morning.

It's not known at this time when Shields will be brought back to Wisconsin to face charges.