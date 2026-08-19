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Georgia man arrested in Oshkosh restaurant burglary

Darius Shields, 35, was arrested near Florida
Fire at Players Pizza & Pub
Wil Heinz
Fire at Players Pizza & Pub
Police identify suspect in burglary at Players Pizza & Pub
Posted

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man accused of burglarizing an Oshkosh restaurant just days after a devastating fire has been arrested in southern Georgia.

Officials say Darius Shields, 35, was arrested in Thomas County, not far from the Georgia-Florida state line.

Shields is charged with Burglary to a Dwelling, according to police.

On Friday, police were called to Player's Pizza & Pub to investigate a burglary. This was two days after a devastating fire hit the popular hangout early Wednesday morning.

It's not known at this time when Shields will be brought back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Hayden Bailey