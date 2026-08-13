OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Player's Pizza and Pub is vowing to rebuild after a fire broke out late Wednesday evening, damaging their beloved bar and closing part of Ohio Street in Oshkosh.

No injuries to occupants, patrons, or responding personnel were reported.

Michelle Baldwin, a regular patron who frequents the establishment every Friday for their fish fry, said she first noticed something was wrong while walking her dogs.

"We actually went to take our dogs out last night and smelled smoke," Baldwin said. "Players is on fire."

Baldwin expressed concerns about the property's security from looting now that it is damaged.

"You know, the safe, the cash registers, that coin machine you put the quarters in, you know, all the iconic things they had, all the Packer memorabilia, is it gone?" Baldwin said. "Is it, was it taken out? How are they gonna secure it?"

Player's owner Tim Murray declined an interview.

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Player's Pizza and Pub vows to rebuild after Oshkosh fire

Alan Gordon, a bartender at Player's and a self-described full-time student who has worked at the establishment for about two years, spoke about what the fire means to him and the community.

"It's a staple of Oshkosh, so to see this, I mean, oh God, I don't know. I'm lost for words," Gordon said. "Obviously I've lost my job."

Gordon said he hopes the community will rally around the restaurant when it reopens.

"God, I don't know. Gotta get the community together, you know, come out here, so maybe we'll be even more busy when we open back up," Baldwin added. "We'll see."

Firefighters continue to examine the scene to determine the source of the fire. The sidewalk in front of Player's remains closed. The timeline for Player's to reopen is currently unknown.

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