Fuhrman sentenced for Oshkosh West SRO attack

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Grant Fuhrman was sentenced Monday for the December 2019 stabbing of an Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer.

Fuhrman was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision by Judge Daniel Bissett. He will receive three years of credit for his time already served.

After hours of deliberation on February 3, a jury found Fuhrman guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carried a maximum sentence of 40 years.

In December 2019, Fuhrman, now 20, attacked Officer Michael Wissink with a barbecue fork, after which Wissink shot Fuhrman in the chest. The shooting prompted the school to be evacuated.

Officer Wissink survived the attack and has since retired.