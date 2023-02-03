Fuhrman, Lindemann cases underway in Winnebago County Court

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Court House saw a busy day on Thursday, as one major case began to wind down while another moved toward trial.

In the attempted homicide trial of Grant Fuhrman, both sides questioned a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent about the state of the crime scene.

After speaking with attorney Corey Mehlos, Fuhrman decided not to take the stand himself. Mehlos said Fuhrman "feels very good about our defense" and "doesn't see the need to add anything by his testimony."

The defense then stated they don't plan to call any further witnesses, and both sides said they intend to make their closing arguments in the case Friday morning.

Shortly after the Fuhrman trial adjourned for the day, Jason Lindemann attended his preliminary hearing in the trial over his role in a boat crash on the Fox River in July.

Lindemann, who has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pled not guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold argued Lindemann's behavior the night of the crash was reckless, pointing out that he had been seen drinking earlier in the day and was recorded going as fast as 46 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

“The reality is he drove his boat into a 63-foot paddle boat on the river way," Jenswold said. "The only boat, frankly on the river way, and he managed to strike that boat.”

Lindemann's attorney Scott Ceman argued that there was no recklessness or ill-intent in his client's behavior.

"This is what it looks like when the government tries to turn a simple accident into a felony case," Ceman said. "That’s all this is and that’s all the record demonstrates is that this was an accident.”

Court Commissioner Michael Rust agreed with the state and bound Lindemann over for trial. Lindemann is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on March 13th.