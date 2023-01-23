Trial of Grant Fuhrman, accused of attacking Oshkosh SRO begins

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A trial started today with a jury selection in the case of Grant Fuhrman, who is accused of attacking an Oshkosh West school resource officer in December 2019.

Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the attack on Officer Michael Wissink. Wissink survived the attack and has since retired.

“It is alleged in the single count of information that the defendant, Grant A. Fuhrman, did on, or about, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the city of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, Wisconsin, attempted to cause the death of Mike Wissink with the intent to kill that person,” said Judge Daniel J. Bissett.

In 2021, a judge agreed to suppress Fuhrman's statements to investigators he made following the attack due to his age and not having a parent present, Fuhrman was 17 at the time of the attack.

Court records indicate that 15 days have been set aside for the trial, Fuhrman is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

