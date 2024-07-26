French pair flys unique aircraft across northern Atlantic to EAA

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A pair of French aviators flew a gyroplane to EAA for their first-ever visit to EAA Airventure.



Christophe Gorin and Lucien Angrade say they have the only gyroplane that could make it across the Atlantic with two people

They flew the gyroplane — a craft somewhat resembling a helicopter but with an unpowered rotor — from the French Alps to Wisconsin, with the sole goal of reaching EAA

The trip included a month's delay in Greenland after severe weather damaged the craft

The group's Facebook page, FlyTheNorth, documents their journey

Video shows their aircraft flipped upside down in Greenland

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This gyroplane traveled all the way across the Atlantic Ocean just to get here to EAA.

The gyroplane is a simple craft with an unpowered rotor — not generally meant to cross oceans.

But these two friends from the French Alps took on the challenge of flying one to EAA.

"The goal of the trip is to come to EAA," Christophe Gorin said. "Only this. So we are very, very happy to be here."

The four-month trip wasn't entirely smooth — high winds in Greenland caused the gyroplane to flip over and suffer some damage.

"[It took us] around one month to be able to have the spare part over there and repair it, so this part was a bit challenging," Lucien Angrand said. "But we made it."

They made it to Wisconsin just in time for their first-ever visit to EAA.

"It's amazing," Christophe said with a laugh.

After their long journey here, Christophe and Lucien are looking to sell the aircraft, and maybe take a different type of plane back to France.