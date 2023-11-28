Former youth pastor pleads guilty to child enticement in Winnebago County

A former youth pastor in Plover pleaded guilty to a child enticement charge in Winnebago County Tuesday morning in a case involving a minor under 13-years-old.

Jordan Huffman, 52, was already sentenced to 20 years in prison in another sexual assault case in Portage County.

First-degree child sexual assault in this case was dismissed but read onto his record as part of his plea agreement.

Huffman's sentencing is scheduled for February.

A former youth pastor appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom Tuesday morning to plead guilty to child enticement.

Jordan Huffman has already been convicted of child sex crimes in Plover and Stevens Point, and he's received 20 years in prison for those crimes.

But Tuesday morning, the former youth pastor appeared in Winnebago County to plead in a different case that involved a minor under 13 years old in the Village of Fox Crossing.

“There is a joint recommendation for three years additional confinement and three years extended supervision consecutive to this sentence in this Portage County case. Also mandatory sex offender registration”

According to a search warrant affidavit in his case, Huffman was leaving the Econolodge in Fox Crossing when police arrested the 52-year-old.

A criminal complaint states that on May 19, a 12-year-old Appleton boy called 911 to say he had been kidnapped and needed help.

The inappropriate encounter started with Snapchat messages, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Huffman sent nude images of himself to the boy before showing up at the boy's house.

The complaint states Huffman knew the boy's address because his Snapchat location was on.

The boy told police he was scared but said he went with Huffman because he thought he was "going to kill him."

“There are three elements or counts to... child enticement.... The second element is that you cause the victim to go into the vehicle, building, room or secluded place... with the intent to have sexual contact with the child.”

The plea deal involved guilty pleas to child enticement and felony bail jumping, but a count of first-degree child sexual assualt in this case was dismissed but read into the record.

“Sir, although you haven't been sentenced yet on this felony-level offense, you have been convicted today.”

Huffman is scheduled to appear in court again in February for sentencing.