Police: Man charged with sexual assault after juvenile called 911 from hotel, asking for help

An Oshkosh man is charged with first degree child sexual assault, after a boy called 911 reporting that he was in a Hyundai vehicle at an unknown hotel and needed help, according to a news release from Fox Crossing Police.

The juvenile called 911 in the early morning of May 19, and Winnebago County dispatchers used GPS to track the call to a hotel along the 2000 block of Holly Road in Fox Crossing, according to the news release. The juvenile told dispatchers that he was taken from an address in the City of Appleton, the news release said.

Police arrived, saw a vehicle leaving that matched the description, and carried out a high-risk traffic stop, according to the news release.

The juvenile immediately got out of the car and ran to officers, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

The driver, 52-year-old Jordan R. Huffman, was taken to jail on a felony bail jumping charge, and was later charged with first degree child sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under 13, child enticement, and additional charges, the news release said.

Huffman is on bond from Portage County for similar charges, the news release said.

Records show Huffman's bond in the Winnebago County case is $1 million cash.